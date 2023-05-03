Monroe: Monroe Clean Sweep 2023

The 2023 Monroe Clean Sweep held on Saturday, April 22, was a great success, according to Monroe Town Supervisor Tony Cardone, who offered his thanks to the many volunteers who helped to “sweep” the town and villages of littered areas.

“An impressive number of volunteers participated in this year’s event to assist in cleaning up our town,” Cardone wrote in his monthly newsletter. “As a result, a 30-yard Dumpster was nearly filled with debris and garbage found along areas encompassing the Town of Monroe, Village of Monroe and Village of Harriman.

“A special thank you,” Cardone added, “ to the Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce for their efforts in organizing this important event every year.”