Monroe Conservation Commission seeks new member

The Town of Monroe Conservation Commission is seeking a new member to join their team. The Commission is currently comprised of six volunteers concerned about the protection, enhancement, and management of the environmental aspects of the community. Expertise is valued but not initially necessary as frequent webinars on conservation topics are delivered by county and state conservation focused organizations. Team meetings are held via Zoom, on the last Thursday of each month.

The Town of Monroe Conservation Commission has been in existence, in one form or another, since 1990. It acts in an advisory capacity on conservation matters to the Town of Monroe Planning Board, other local boards, and the citizens of Monroe.

During the past several years, the focus of the Commission has been on requests from the Town of Monroe Planning Board to provide specific assessments of their land development projects. The assessments, conducted via site visits, have typically been focused on the identification of potential drainage issues and adherence to local tree and wetland codes.

The Commission has also provided feedback on the potential environmental impacts of large development projects.

The Commission also represents the town as a member of the Moodna Creek Watershed Inter-municipal Council (MCWIC). The MCWIC was formed by intermunicipal agreement in 2010. The Council is made up of representatives from 15 municipalities within the Watershed, the Orange County Water Authority, and 14 non-governmental organizations, and individuals. The Council and its Committees work cooperatively to address any priority issues pertaining to the Moodna Creek and its watershed. The MCWIC currently meets quarterly via Zoom meetings. It is expected to move to bimonthly meetings sometime later this year.