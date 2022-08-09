x
Mile swims and merit badges for Monroe Boy Scouts, camping amid heat and storms

Monroe. Monroe Boy Scouts accomplished much, including earning merit badges and Boy Scout lifeguard certification, while camping out last week in Blairstown, NJ.

| 09 Aug 2022 | 05:08
    Back row - Gavin O’Sullivan, Rick Wernli (Troop Committee Member), Patrick Martinez, Nicholas Alappat, Tyler Wood, Nicolas Ruz, Steven Thau (Troop Committee Chairman) Middle row - Matthew Capps, Ryan Kearney (Troop Advancement Coordinator), Siddharth Ranganathan, Noah Sequeiros, Daniel Ruggiero, Andrew Adorno, Jack Thau. Front row - Rafael Vasquez, Diego Ruz, Jackson Wernli and RJ Loesche Missing from photo: Gian Portanova (Scoutmaster), Nicholas Doran, Matthew Raymond and Sebastian Sequeiros
Boy Scout Troop 440 of Monroe slept outside in the woods last week in tents. They braved the heat wave and inclement weather, including thunderstorms, at BSA Camp NoBeBoSco in Blairstown, NJ, July 31-August 6. The group included 18 Scouts and four troop leaders.

The scouts worked on advancement requirements, scouting skills and collectively earned 102 merit badges. Some Boy Scouts in the troop earned special recognition for completing the Mile Swim, earning the Adventuring Award, Camp Achievement Award, BSA Lifeguard Certification or Archery Marksmanship. They also participated in camp improvement projects and camp conservation projects.

For information about joining Boy Scout Troop 440, contact them at Troop440MonroeNY@gmail.com.