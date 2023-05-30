Men’s Health Fair at SUNY Orange on June 7

In recognition of June as Men’s Health Month, the SUNY Orange Wellness Center is hosting a Men’s Health Fair on Wednesday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the Gilman Center for International Education, located in the library on the college’s Middletown campus.

The event is open to all members of the college community as well as the general public. Admission is free. Healthy snacks will be served and there will also be a prize raffle.

Representatives from local agencies will be available to answer questions and hand out resources on a variety of health topics of concern to men, including alcohol use and abuse, brain and health, cancer concerns, consensual sex, mental health, opioids, on-the-spot Narcan training, physical fitness, problem gambling, sexual health and vaping/smoking.

Participating agencies include the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Orange County, Alzheimer’s Association, American Cancer Society, Catskill Hudson Area Health Education Center, Catholic Charities, Hudson Valley Community Services, Mid-Hudson Region Problem Gambling Resource Center, Orange County Sexual Assault Prevention and Advocacy Program, Planned Parenthood, SUNY Orange Athletics and the SUNY Orange Wellness Center.

For more information, contact the Wellness Center at 845-341-4870 or email wellnesscenter@sunyorange.edu.