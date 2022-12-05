Lunch and dancing served up at Senior Center by MW Athletic Club

After a three-year break in the annual gathering, Monroe-Woodbury High School Athletic Club members attended the Thanksgiving Luncheon at the Monroe Senior Center. Prior to the Covid 19 outbreak, the Athletic Club had been serving the seniors at this event for over 15 years. This marked the students’ first time back since the Fall of 2019.

While at the senior center, students served a buffet luncheon, assisted people with mobility issues, and engaged in numerous conversations with senior members of the Monroe-Woodbury Community. The highlight of each year’s trip is when students and patrons of the center hit the dance floor and partake in an array of party dances.

“We are grateful that we can continue this longstanding event in collaboration with the school district. It helps foster a sense of community between two groups that may not normally get a chance to meet,” said Ann Marie Morris, Director, Monroe Senior Center.