Interactive village planned

The discovery of an indigenous camp site and burial ground on the property prompted the owners of Black Walnut Creek, a 54-acre property located in Pine Island, to seek approval to construct an interactive museum village to educate the public about its historic nature at the Wednesday, May 21, Warwick Town Planning Board meeting. .

At the meeting, a representative for applicant shared the owner’s discovery of historically significant items and noted the property was recognized as a historic site by the New York state and national historic register. He said the planned museum would be housed in the existing barn structure and the owner wishes to erect teepees, wigwams and other items relevant to the indigenous history of the site.

Along with the museum, the applicant is seeking to construct an eating and drinking establishment and farm market on site.

The planning board agreed to inspect the site before discussing the application further.

The board continued its review of Pine Island Mart, a planned motor vehicle service station with accessory retail store, located on County Route 1 in Pine Island.

The board last reviewed the application in December, where it questioned the motive behind altering the plans to reconfigure a Pine Island gas station. The original application called for the construction of a new 3,700 square-foot gas station, mixed-use mini mart and apartment residence at 642 County Route 1. The revised plans no longer include the apartment and the second floor will now serve as office space and a break room for employees.

Because the application must be reviewed by the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals, the Planning Board could not take any further action.

Planning Board Chairman Benjamin Astorino thanked Ball Farm for their dedication of land for culvert replacement on Ball Road, where the farm is located.

This change required the applicant to come before the board to obtain amended approval for a section of their proposed subdivision. During the meeting, the board granted amended final approval for section one, to consist of a proposed four-lot cluster subdivision and a special use permit for one affordable home. The board granted conditional approval for section one at its meeting last September meeting. In addition, the board granted the applicant preliminary approval for filing a 14-lot cluster subdivision.