Hunters urged to donate venison to fight hunger

With nearly 3 million New Yorkers potentially losing their federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) assistance in this month, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEC) is encouraging hunters to help fight hunger in our communities during this uncertain time.

Each year, DEC partners with Feeding New York State to facilitate the donation of 50-70,000 pounds of venison from deer harvested by hunters to those in need.

To help join the fight against hunger by donating your deer harvest, drop off any legally harvested, tagged, and reported deer at one of Feeding New York State’s participating deer processors. In Orange County, contact Deerserto’s Butcher, LLC in Middletown, (845) 733-1676. Call ahead of time to make sure they can accept your deer. Next complete the processor’s log sheet indicating your desire to donate the deer.

DEC and Feeding New York State will cover the processing costs for donated deer so that the venison can be distributed to food pantries and food banks throughout the state; however, funding is limited. If you don’t have a deer to donate but still want to help, consider making a financial donation to the venison donation program through Feeding New York State, log onto https://shorturl.at/VqM6R or donate when you purchase your next hunting license.