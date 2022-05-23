Harriman Legion leads Memorial Day tribute event

American Legion Post 1573 will lead Memorial Day ceremonies in Harriman on Monday, May 30. Starting with a wreath laying and memorial service at the Mulligan-Eden gravesite at St. Anastasia’s Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. (meet at 9:30), the commemoration follows with a wreath laying ceremony in the Harriman town square, then winds up with a wreath laying at the 2nd Lieutenant Emily J.T. Perez Memorial ball park near Post 1573.

A picnic lunch will follow at the nearby park beginning at noon – all are invited.

Questions: Call Christopher Holshek, Post 1573 Vice Commander, at 1.845.800.6880.