Harriman collecting hats and gloves for those in need

This holiday season the Village of Harriman will be collecting new hats and gloves for children and adults in the community who are less fortunate.

All donations can be dropped off at the Village of Harriman, 12 Church Street, in Harriman, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or at the Harriman Police Station, One Maple Avenue, Harriman, anytime.

Please bring donations by Friday, December 9.

Village officials will be working with a local group to ensure the items get to the people who need them most