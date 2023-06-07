Happy Birthday, Marie Zimmermann

Friends of Marie Zimmermann have declared June 17 - her actual birthday - Marie Zimmermann Day. To celebrate it, they are having an open house fundraiser at the Zimmermann House and Farm, six miles south of Milford on Route 209.

Born in 1879, Zimmermann was an outstanding world-renown metal artist and member of the arts and crafts movement in this country. Her work is a collection of jewelry and decorative arts and is in the collection of many museums, including The Metropolitan in New York City.

Her house, located in the Delaware Water Gap Recreation area, fell into disrepair in 1969 when the government forced her out as part of the now defunct Tock’s Island Dam. In 1997, almost three decades later, local residents Bill Kiger and Joann Parsell put together a group of local historians to try to restore the property. That was the birth of the Friends of Marie Zimmerman organization, a not-for-profit group whose mission is to promote the legacy of Marie’s life and art including her home and farm to allow people to step back in time and enjoy the work of that era.

The three story, 13-room dwelling has 7,728 of living space with large fireplaces in the dining and living rooms. The house is immense and a fitting tribute to this icon of American craft. The restoration has taken place over a period of 10 years and close to $2 million in federal grants, Park Service involvement, and private contributions.

Currently, the Friends fund scholarships for students from Pratt Institute and Delaware Valley to attend weeklong classes in Jewelry making at Peter’s Valley.

The June 17 fundraiser runs from 5 - 7 p.m. and will be an open house and people will be able to walk around, stroll the grounds, enjoy some wine and d’oeuvres as they listen to the relaxing sounds of the “Mostly Jazz Trio” who will also be playing some Bossa Nova for those who are inclined to dance.

“Marie and her home are tremendously important to our community,” said Max Brinson, head of the Friends of Marie Zimmermann. “Her life, although privileged, was one of independence and courage, as she lived as an openly gay woman with her companion, Ruth.

Fundraiser tickets are $60 and may be purchased at https://rb.gy/v6eq0

For more information, log onto www.friendsofmariezimmermann.org or call 570 618 2769