A member of the original 1971 Broadway National Touring cast of “Godspell”, Eliot Sash, visited The Playhouse at Museum Village during their current production of the musical. Sash shared his past experiences with “Godspell” and other shows. Performances continue at The Playhouse at Museum Village this weekend.

Admission is $25 and tickets can be purchased online at www.AtThePlayhouse.org. For more information, call the Box Office at (845) 294-9465.