Friends of Walton Lake request help with annual clean up

The Friends of Walton Lake (FOWL) is seeking the community’s help in their efforts to clean Walton Lake on Saturday, May 18 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. This will mark the third year in a row (and fifth overall) in which FOWL has organized an annual lake clean up, with support from the town of Monroe and village of Chester.

The first cleanup FOWL organized was in September 2021; a group of 27 volunteers retrieved over two tons of debris from Walton Lake, including 57 tires, a laptop computer, a bowling ball, and numerous unidentifiable items. FOWL estimates that each effort has removed thousands of pieces of garbage from the village of Chester’s drinking water, with the help of its members and volunteers.

For those interested in pitching in, FOWL will be staging across from Monarca Cantina Mexican Restaurant at 438 Lakes Road, Monroe. Limited parking is available in the gravel parking lot, so carpooling is recommended, if possible. If you forget a trash bag, there will be some available and a trash drop off point established at the staging area.

For more information, visit “Friends of Walton Lake” on Facebook.