Drama Club’s “Almost, Maine” follows love’s twisty paths in nine ways

Monroe. Monroe Woodbury High School students evoked several kinds of love stories in their production of “Almost, Maine,” in nine vignettes.

Monroe-Woodbury High School /
| 08 Nov 2022 | 02:20
    Madeline McCafferty hopes to get her broken heart fixed.
    Gray Joseph and Grace Andren lose more than a shoe.
    Jillian Calub meets Josh Gorlin who is incapable of feeling pain.
    Matt Rucker and Sunny Stein find love in around about way.
Monroe Woodbury High School Drama Club presented their production of the play, “Almost, Maine,” by John Cariani, on Saturday at Monroe Woodbury High School. The play shows love’s beginnings, ends and transformations and the strange twists in between. The cast deftly brought out the story’s nuances, aided by the crew’s skill with technical aspects of the production. Director Beth Balousek, technical director Dana Kerstanski, production director Jacob Gardner and student director Abby Connolly guided the cast and crew seamlessly through nine vignettes.