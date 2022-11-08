Drama Club’s “Almost, Maine” follows love’s twisty paths in nine ways

Monroe Woodbury High School Drama Club presented their production of the play, “Almost, Maine,” by John Cariani, on Saturday at Monroe Woodbury High School. The play shows love’s beginnings, ends and transformations and the strange twists in between. The cast deftly brought out the story’s nuances, aided by the crew’s skill with technical aspects of the production. Director Beth Balousek, technical director Dana Kerstanski, production director Jacob Gardner and student director Abby Connolly guided the cast and crew seamlessly through nine vignettes.