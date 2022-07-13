x
Dog park creator honored by officials at Monroe Town Hall

Monroe. Noah Sequeiros raised money and other support for building a dog park for his Eagle Scout project. The park opened in May, and he was honored in Monroe Town Hall on July 8.

| 13 Jul 2022 | 04:08
    Pictured left to right: Valerie Bitzer, Town Clerk, Ann Marie Morris, Senior Center Director and Department Head, Mombasha Park & Alex Smith Pavilion, Councilman Mike McGinn, Eagle Scout Award Recipient, Noah Sequeiros, Supervisor Tony Cardone, Councilwoman Dorey Houle and Bill Brown, Deputy Highway Superintendent
    Left to right: Police Officer Minutolo, K-9 Police Officer Berke with Keen, Noah Sequeiros and Monroe Mayor Neil Dwyer. Officer Berke and Keen like to train in the new dog park. ( Photos by Jeanne Paradise King)
    K-9 Keen and Monroe Dog Park creator Noah Sequeiros
    K-9 Keen and Monroe Dog Park creator Noah Sequeiros

An Eagle Scout Court of Honor celebrated Noah Sequeiros, of Troop 440, at Monroe Town Hall last week. For his Eagle Scout project, Noah created a dog park for Town of Monroe people and pets. Located at 101 Mine Road, the park officially opened at a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15.

“Noah worked hard over the past year to present, plan and execute this Eagle Scout project. The town witnessed his dedication, hard work, persistence, and ability to ‘pivot,’ when things didn’t quite go as planned,” said Ann Marie Morris, Parks and Senior Center director. “Noah faced any and all project challenges with a maturity and composure far beyond his years. His leadership ability was evident through his oversight of over 100 volunteers who assisted in this project as well as Noah’s incredible project fundraising efforts, which resulted in raising over $9,000.”

Noah recently graduated from Don Bosco Preparatory High School, and the dog park is a much visited place, savored by dogs and their humans, said Town of Monroe Supervisor Tony Cardone. Police Officer Berke often trains with her K9 Keen there.

“Whenever I go, I always see dogs there,” said Cardone.