Dog park creator honored by officials at Monroe Town Hall

An Eagle Scout Court of Honor celebrated Noah Sequeiros, of Troop 440, at Monroe Town Hall last week. For his Eagle Scout project, Noah created a dog park for Town of Monroe people and pets. Located at 101 Mine Road, the park officially opened at a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15.

“Noah worked hard over the past year to present, plan and execute this Eagle Scout project. The town witnessed his dedication, hard work, persistence, and ability to ‘pivot,’ when things didn’t quite go as planned,” said Ann Marie Morris, Parks and Senior Center director. “Noah faced any and all project challenges with a maturity and composure far beyond his years. His leadership ability was evident through his oversight of over 100 volunteers who assisted in this project as well as Noah’s incredible project fundraising efforts, which resulted in raising over $9,000.”

Noah recently graduated from Don Bosco Preparatory High School, and the dog park is a much visited place, savored by dogs and their humans, said Town of Monroe Supervisor Tony Cardone. Police Officer Berke often trains with her K9 Keen there.

“Whenever I go, I always see dogs there,” said Cardone.