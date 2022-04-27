Dinosaurs disappear from Monroe horizon

Town of Monroe and Orange County officials have been informed by Neil Gold, developer of the proposed Orange County Dinosaur Park, that he will no longer pursue this project at the town owned site, located at SBL 31-1-7.11 on Orange Turnpike. During the company’s due diligence period provided for under the lease, they determined that the environmental constraints on the property would not allow them to build the full project that they desire to build. Therefore, the previously executed lease agreement is terminated and no further action is anticipated at this time concerning the proposed project. The Monroe Town Board extended its best wishes to Neil Gold in his future business ventures.