Crusaders win on one goal in tight game with Newburgh

On a cool Friday afternoon the Crusaders hosted the Goldbacks of Newburgh in a OCIAA Division 1 match, October 14, at Monroe Woodbury High School . The Crusaders entered the game with a 5-6-1 record after loosing to Arlington 2-1, and the Goldbacks came with a 6-6-1 record after loosing to John Jay 4-1.

The Crusaders beat the Goldbacks on September 23 when they met in Newburgh, 1-0. These two teams seem to bring out the best in each other and have had many memorable and close games over the years. This game would prove no different. In a defensive struggle in which the Crusaders only got off 7 shots and the Goldbacks had 11 only 1 goal was scored.

Twenty-nine minutes into the game, senior Logan Yamamoto moved the ball outside of the box and let a laser beam of a shot go right past the Goldback goalie and the Crusaders were up 1-0. The Crusaders defense recorded their 4th shutout of the season with goalie Parker Giles in net. The Crusaders defense has been outstanding this year, allowing only 17 goals in 14 games.

The Crusaders 1-0 victory brings their record to 6-6-1 on the season. After the game, the Crusaders held a brief ceremony to honor the seniors on this years team. The seniors were given gifts and posters and had their photo taken with their parents.

The Crusaders next will travel to Kingston to face the Tigers on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.