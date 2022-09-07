Crusader vigor on all fronts results in victory for first game of the season

The Crusaders traveled to North Rockland High School on Sept.3 to open their football season against the Raiders. Conor Fitzgibbon got the Crusaders off to a great start when he broke through the Raiders line and scored from 38 yards out. Quincy Banker then hit the first of his 4 Pats in the game, and the Crusaders were up 7-0. The Raiders scored late in the first quarter to tie the score.

In the second quarter, Fitzgibbon intercepted his first of two in the game, and the Crusaders took control near midfield. The Crusaders then drove down and scored on Eryk Shammgod’s 5-yard touchdown run. Alan Ramirez ended the Raiders’ next drive when he sacked the Raiders quarterback for a loss.

The Crusaders began to pull away when quarterback David Fennessy crashed thru the Raiders line and scored from 5 yards out. The Crusaders picked up 2 points with a minute left in the half when Alan Ramirez pounced on a mishandled Raider kick return for safety. The Crusaders went to the half with a 22-7 lead.

In the third quarter, the Crusaders added to their lead when Matteo Severo broke a tackle and scored from 8 yards out. The Crusaders ground attack was led by Shammgod (154 yds, 2 touchdowns). He put the Raiders away when he crashed in from 7 yards out to put the team up 36-7.

The Raiders got on board late with a 10-yard touchdown run to make the finale 36-14. The Crusader victory makes their record 1-0 on the season.