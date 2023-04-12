County hosts Meritorious Service Awards reception

Orange County hosted the Meritorious Service Awards reception on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Graham Skea Lodge at Stony Ford Golf Course in Montgomery.

“This event encourages us to honor our first responders who work hard every day to keep County residents safe,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “The men and women who commit their lives to public service in this capacity do not do it for awards or accolades, so it is truly my pleasure and privilege to recognize their exemplary service. Our first responders and military personnel deserve to be commended and appreciated for the work that they do and the sacrifices that they make.”

Awards were presented in Law Enforcement, Fire, Emergency and Military Service categories.

The 2023 Meritorious Service Award recipients are:

· Orange County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Joseph April and Frank Conklin:

· Matthew J. Cassidy, United States Military Academy and West Point Force Protection and Anti-Terrorism Officer

· Orange County Senior Public Dispatcher Joseph Codi

· Kenneth Oscar Conley, Highland Falls Fire Department

· Sheila Arce Cruz, Mobile Life Support Services

· Robert Lemin, Warwick Volunteer EMS

· Danielle Lyn LaBagh-Glynn, Sparrowbush Fire Department

· Wayne Melton, Pocatello-Mount Hope Fire Department

· John Morgan, Mobile Life Support Services

· New York State Trooper Steven A. Morrissey

· Sergeant Matthew Nadolny, Town of Newburgh Police Department

· Nancy Peifer, Monroe Volunteer Ambulance

· Dan McNamara, Silver Lake Fire Department