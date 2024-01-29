County announces the completion of library, senior center upgrades

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus and Community Development Director Nicole Andersen announced the completion of work to the Woodbury Public Library and the Senior Center totaling $125,000 through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Program funded by the federal government.

The grant allowed the town to make Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements to the Senior Center and library, including ADA-compliant entrance ramps and doors to help increase accessibility for seniors and residents with disabilities.

“These projects help municipalities improve quality of life, create construction jobs and increase access to services for residents with disabilities and the senior population,” Neuhaus said. “The County continues to partner with municipalities to ensure they can access the most effective resources, including federal grant programs. From infrastructure upgrades to accessibility, these awards will help communities prepare for the future by building a strong foundation for residents and businesses.”

According to the county’s announcement, the CDBG program enables local governments to undertake projects “intended to create suitable living environments and generate economic opportunities principally for people with low to moderate income.” CDBG and HOME funds are allocated annually to the county through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered by the Orange County Office of Community Development.

“These projects can be an enormous burden on already strained local budgets and I am pleased that we are able to support our local partners through the CDBG program,” Neuhaus added. “I would like to thank the members of the CDBG and Advisory Committee, Nicole Andersen and our Office of Community Development staff, and our municipal partners for working together to complete these important projects for County residents.”