Could you save $500 on your utility bill?

Up to half of all New York State households are now eligible to receive monthly utility discounts through the state’s Energy Affordability Program.

To counter the rising cost of energy, the state has expanded access to its assistance so that a typical utility bill should be less than six percent of household income. Households, including those that rent, can save up to $500 per year on their utility costs with EAP discounts. The size of the discount is based on household income.

The state estimates that 2.5 million eligible households are not yet signed up.

While some households are automatically enrolled based on their participation in other assistance programs, like SNAP, many other households can enroll in the expanded program by applying online via NY.gov/EAP. Eligible households now include those that are below the state median income. For Orange & Rockland customers, a household of four can receive assistance if their income is $133,609 or less. If you’re already enrolled in a discount program, that discount is labelled on your utility bill.