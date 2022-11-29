Congressman Pat Ryan and Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus outline priorities for National Defense Authorization Act

Congressman Pat Ryan joined Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus Monday Nov. 28 to outline their priorities for the National Defense Authorization Act, including proposals for funding at West Point.

“For most of this country, this is a national bill. For Orange County, it is as local as it gets,” said Representative Pat Ryan. “We are calling on Congress to include a number of proposals that have crucial impacts right here in the Hudson Valley, such as investments in a new engineering center at West Point, new funding for the basic allowance for housing, and a pay raise for service members. Having spent four years at West Point, I know exactly how important these investments are for our cadets, our faculty and staff, and our national security. When it comes to supporting our military, we have to rise above the partisan divide and come together as patriots.”

“West Point is the single largest employer in this county, and this legislation is a critical opportunity to deliver for our men and women in uniform,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “I have proudly witnessed firsthand the bravery and commitment of our service members abroad and here at home. These men and women deserve our deepest gratitude and respect and I want to thank Congressman Ryan for advocating for military families.”