Clothesline Project recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Orange County and Fearless! Hudson Valley, Inc. recognized Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) by hosting the Clothesline Project at the County’s Government Center on Monday. The Clothesline Project is comprised of T-shirts made by survivors of domestic violence or in honor of someone who has been a victim of violence. It not only promotes awareness, but also helps the healing process for victims and those who have lost a loved one to violence.

According to the Government Center is one of the best locations to accommodate the full display of more than 650 T-shirts handmade by individuals.

Domestic violence statistics are alarming. One in four women will be the victim of domestic violence at some point in her lifetime. On average, three women are killed every day at the hands of a current or former intimate partner. Since September of 2004, 25 individuals have been murdered by their husbands or intimate partners in Orange County, and two women are missing but presumed dead, according to Fearless!

“Today, we stood together united in support of victims and their families. This partnership creates opportunities to have significant impact on victims and their families,” said Kellyann Kostyal-Larrier, Executive Director of Fearless!

In 2021, Fearless! answered 11,123 hotline calls, (an increase of 39% from 2019), sheltered 54 adults and 39 children, provided 3,833 bed nights in its emergency shelter, and served 2,458 clients and 3,009 children through all its programs. Fearless! advocates provided 21,708 supportive services to individual victims and survivors, creating 5,098 individualized safety plans. Fearless! advocates provided 23,276 advocacy services that included court accompaniment, support with legal, social services, housing, immigration, employment, education, and economic empowerment.

Fearless! provides free therapeutic counseling, support groups, legal services, advocacy, and other forms of support to victims of domestic violence, teen dating violence and human trafficking, and gives training to agencies, schools, businesses, law enforcement, and individuals regarding domestic violence, teen dating violence, and human trafficking.