Pets of the Week: Sunny & Stella

Meet Sunny and Stella

Black (Stella) and yellow (Sunny) Labrador retrievers

Woodbury, NY

Stella is 5, Sunny is 8

ABOUT

Characteristics: Stella is super playful, energetic and silly, the star of the show. Sunny is very friendly affectionate, energetic, but lets Stella get all the love.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Possibly

Health: Spayed, vaccinations up to date

Good in a home with:

Each other. These girls must go together, they have never been apart.

Adopt Stella and Sunny at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

Contact Susan Anderson, Animal Shelter Dept. Head

845-928-2341, ext. 1229

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.