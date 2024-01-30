Pets of the Week: Sunny & Stella

Meet Sunny and Stella
Black (Stella) and yellow (Sunny) Labrador retrievers
Woodbury, NY
Stella is 5, Sunny is 8
ABOUT
Characteristics: Stella is super playful, energetic and silly, the star of the show. Sunny is very friendly affectionate, energetic, but lets Stella get all the love.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Possibly
Health: Spayed, vaccinations up to date
Good in a home with:
Each other. These girls must go together, they have never been apart.
Adopt Stella and Sunny at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
Contact Susan Anderson, Animal Shelter Dept. Head
845-928-2341, ext. 1229
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.