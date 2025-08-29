How well do you score? Taking a look at the ever-evolving art of slang

Teens and pre-teens have been using slang for generations, but it seems like it’s changing more rapidly with social media. Words like skibidi, chopped, bussin and mogging are “in” today, but how many adults know what they mean? Earlier this summer Straus News quizzed over 300 readers about their knowledge of current slang. People ages 13 to 94 responded and, not surprisingly, the younger the age group, the higher the score. Some of the most frequently missed slang terms were mistaken for answers that seemed to make more sense. For example, the most guessed definition for “bussin” was moving fast, although in current slang it means tasty. Reader Karyn G., whose children are 20 and 23, scored a 65. She said she took the quiz to see if she knew the latest lingo. One of the words that surprised her most was “mogging.” She – and a majority of readers – guessed that it meant “making out.” Instead, “mogging” is used to describe someone who is outshining another, usually in terms of appearance. For example, if you and a friend go to the same social event, but you’re in sweats and your friend is looking polished, your friend could be “mogging” you, making you feel inferior. Sue V. said she took the quiz because she hears her grandchildren, ages 10 through 17, use some of these words and she thought it would be fun. She scored 50 out of 100. “It’s normal and expected for kids to have slang words, and for them to be different than their parents,” she said. Over 300 readers took our slang quiz online – and most of them failed, with an average score of 55%. How well do you know the latest lingo? Take the quiz below.

Skibidi, delulu and more added to dictionary

Over 6,200 new words and terms were added to the Cambridge Dictionary this year, and teen slang words delulu and skibidi are among them.

“Internet culture is changing the English language and the effect is fascinating to observe and capture in the dictionary,” said the dictionary’s Lexical Programme Manager, Colin McIntosh. “It’s not every day you get to see words like ‘skibidi’ and ‘delulu’ make their way into the Cambridge Dictionary. We only add words where we think they’ll have staying power.”

The new terms, many of which stem from Tiktok and social media, include “tradwife” – a word used to describe influencers such as Nara Smith and Hannah Neeleman of Ballerina Farm, who use their platforms to showcase socially conservative lifestyles. “Tradwives” lean into traditional gender roles through homemaking, staying home to take care of children and husbands, and baking and cooking elaborate meals from scratch.

“Broligarchy” was also added, a term used to describe a small group of extremly rich, powerful male leaders who have or want political influence – such as Zuckerberg, Musk and Bezos. The word is a combination of “bro” and “oligarchy.”

Here are some other new terms and their Cambridge Dictionary definitions:

• Lewk: a particular style, fashion, or outfit (such as a set of clothes worn together), especially one that is unusual and impressive

• Inspo: short for “inspiration,” something, especially something posted on the internet, that gives you ideas for doing something or that makes you want to do something

• Forever chemical: artificial chemicals that are used to make many different products, that stay in the environment for a long time and are harmful to the health of people and animals

• Mouse jiggler: a device or piece of software used to make it seem as though a computer mouse is moving so that it seems as though you are working when you are not

• Work spouse: a person with whom someone has a close, but not romantic, relationship at work, in which the two people help and trust each other in the same way that a married couple does

• Snackable: (of articles, videos, etc. on the internet) that you can read or play in small amounts or for a short time