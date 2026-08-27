$!Chronic absenteeism and state test scores

A look at the most recently available state test scores and chronic absenteeism rates for Monroe Woodbury Central School District.

Chronic absenteeism has surged statewide since the COVID-19 pandemic. Students defined as “chronically” absent miss 10% or more school days, which amounts to 18 or more annual absences. New York State started tracking this metric in the 2017-2018 school year. There is no available data for the 2019-2020 year due to remote learning during the pandemic.

All grade levels fell short of the state average for these state-administered ELA exams. 15% of students opted out of these exams.

Monroe Woodbury’s eighth graders surpassed the state average, with 65% of students scoring proficient on the state-administered math exams. All others fell below average. 13% of students opted out of these exams.