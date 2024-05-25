Memorial Day events

NEW YORK

Sunday, May 26

Village of Monroe Parade: The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. from Smith Clove Park, 133 Spring St. All organizations are invited to march to honor those who gave their lives. Lineup starts at 12:30 p.m. at the park. Call 845-782-8341 ext. 121 for information.

Monday, May 27

Village of Florida Parade and Ceremony: Parade lineup is at 12:45 p.m. from Cohen Circle. Parade starts at 1 p.m. down Main Street. The ceremony will take place at the veterans monument in front of Seward. Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are invited to help with the flag ceremony.

Goshen Parade and Services: Memorial honor guard services start at 7 a.m. at Saint John Cemetery on West Main Street. Parade lineup begins at 10 a.m. on Erie Street. Parade starts at 11 a.m. Memorial ceremony begins after the parade at noon at the Everett Memorial in Church Park. Call 845-234-3253 for information.

New Windsor Cantonment Remembrance Ceremony: From 1:30 to 2 p.m., site staff will present information about the 18th-century mourning customs at the coffin of Col. Frances Barbour of the second New Jersey Regiment, lying in repose in the re-created Temple of Virtue in the New Windsor Cantonment, 374 Temple Hill Road on Route 300, New Windsor. That will be followed by an 18th-century funeral at 2 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call (845) 562-7141 ext. 22.

Port Jervis Parade: The annual Port Jervis Memorial Day Parade will begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. E. Main and Penn Ave. Step off will commence at 10:30 a.m., and conclude with an 11 a.m. ceremony at Orange Square Park.

Tuxedo Park’s 19th annual Community Picnic and Fundraiser: Visit the Tuxedo Park Library, 227 Route 17, for picnic food, face painting, balloon art, crafts, games, activities for all ages and a raffle drawing with a wide variety of locally donated prizes. Jester Jim will perform at 12:30 p.m.

Warwick Parade: Lineup begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street in front of the village hall. Parade starts at 11 a.m. and proceeds down Oakland Avenue to the Warwick Cemetery, Galloway Road, then to the Saint Stephen Cemetery, Forester Avenue, then to the Veterans Memorial Park Firemen’s monument.

NEW JERSEY

Saturday, May 25

Hopatcong Parade: Meeting at 9:30 a.m., participants are invited to wear soldier gear to walk with and support our warriors at the Department of Public Works, 120 River Styx Road. Starting at 10 a.m., spectators may watch the parade, which will go from the municipal building, 111 River Styx Road, to Veterans Field Memorial Park, 351 Flora Ave., Stanhope. Memorial ceremony to follow. For information, call Roseann at 862-217-6938.

Memorial Day Flowers. Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice will honor fallen military, late veterans and their spouses who are interred at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 N. Church Road, Sparta, by placing roses on graves from 11 a.m. to noon. Residents who want to help place roses are asked to call 973-383-0115 ext. 145.

Memorial Day Ceremony. Ceremony at noon at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 N. Church Road, Sparta, followed by placement of flags on the graves.

Sunday, May 26

Memorial Day BBQ: Lake Mohawk Country Club will hold its annual Memorial Day BBQ party at Alpine Beach, Cedar Falls Terrace, Lake Mohawk, Sparta. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children for burgers and hot dogs. Please bring a side or dessert to share. BYOB. All club members and their guests are welcome.

Monday, May 27

Branchville Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Broad Street, near Frankford School, and proceeds right onto Wantage Avenue. Followed by a ceremony at the Branchville Park. American Legion Post #157 will host a free barbecue with hot dogs, hamburgers, sides, desserts, soda, water and live music for all spectators and participants at Branchville Hose Company #1 on Railroad Avenue after the ceremony.

Franklin Parade and Services: Memorial services begin at 7:30 a.m. at Saint Thomas Cemetery, at 8:30 a.m. at Immaculate Cemetery and at 9:15 a.m. at the North Hardyston Cemetery, Route 94. The parade line up begins at 10 a.m., and the parade will step off at 10:30 a.m. from Rutherford Avenue, then proceed along Main Street to the War Memorial near Borough Hall, where a memorial service will follow.

Newton Parade: Starting at 10 a.m., watch the parade from Spring or Moran streets. A remembrance ceremony for our fallen heroes will follow the parade at Memory Park, 111 Moran St. For information, send email to office@greaternewtoncc.com

Ogdensburg Memorial Day Service: Lt. Robert A. Madden Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10152 will hold its annual Memorial Day Service at 9:15 a.m. at Ogdensburg Memorial Park at Heaters Pond.

Sparta Memorial Day Parade: Parade participants will gather at 9 a.m. near Lake Mohawk Marina. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and ends at Mohawk Avenue School, where a ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Scott Rogoff, a retired Navy chief petty officer, is the guest speaker. Complimentary lunch and refreshments at noon provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7248 at 66 Sparta Ave. For information, send email to SpartaVFW7248@gmail.com

Lake Mohawk Ski Hawks: The Ski Hawks will perform at 11 a.m. Watch from the Boardwalk at Beach 1 at Lake Mohawk in Sparta. Rain or shine.

Memorial Day Parade: Musconetcong American Legion Post 278 will hold a parade at 1 p.m., with a ceremony to follow. The parade will begin at the Netcong School on College Road and will end at the American Legion on Route 183 in Stanhope.

Vernon Memorial Day Parade: Starts at 9:30 a.m. near the Dairy Queen and ends at Veterans of Foreign Wars Wallkill Valley Post #8441 about 11:30 a.m., where it will be followed by a ceremony. Free lunch afterward at the post.

West Milford’s 78th Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade: Ceremony from 10 to 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park followed by parade down Lincoln Avenue to American Legion Post 289.

PENNSYLVANIA

Monday, May 27

Milford Parade: American Legion Post #139 presents this parade with lineup at 9:30 a.m. at Ann St. Park. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and ends at Kiehl Park, followed by a ceremony.

