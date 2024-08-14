Best local places to play

We asked readers to tell us about their favorite playgrounds. In an area as large and diverse as our coverage area in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, we were surprised by the variety of options suggested.

There were some common themes in what readers liked best, such as whether the equipment was well-maintained, the variety of the activities offered, safety and shade.

Here’s a sampling of readers’ comments:

A reader from Sparta wrote that the Turkey Brook Park in her hometown “has the rubber tiles as the flooring.” “The splash pad is a plus.”

A reader from West Milford recommended the Longwood library playground in West Milford: “Fenced-in playground with lots of shade. Has great area to sit for parents. Good swings with lots of fun things to climb.”

Stanley Deming Park in Warwick, N.Y., prompted a number of responses:

“Big and safe,” wrote Thomas A. McManus.

“Lot of different equipment for all ages. Equipment gets repaired when broken and the surface is safe for falls. My grandkids always ask to go there,” added Susan Miller.

“My kids love the zipline and merry-go-round and the newer playground equipment. It’s also nice being near a stream,” offered a Monroe woman.

And this from Chelsea of West Milford: “It reminds me of the old creative playgrounds. Lots of climbing and places to jump.

Ships, planes, bikes and scooters

A reader from Vernon recommended the Pine Island Park in Warwick, N.Y.: “Massive pirate ship to play in and on. Lots of different activity centers in the park, indoor bathrooms, and a huge field/soccer area and it’s only five minutes from Vernon High School.”

Greg Kline of Harriman wrote that Airplane Park (officially the Ford R. Dally Airplane Park) in Monroe, N.Y., with its Korean War-era Sabre Jet, was the place to play “because it is the best attended playground.” “It has the most kids, and socialization is a major component in raising children. Proximity to the Heritage Trail and several food options is also a plus. Miss the original monkey bars though.”

A reader from West Milford recommended the Highlands Preserve (Old Sandcap) in that township: “It’s usually not crowded, the playground and grounds are well-maintained, adults can walk the path and have visibility on their kids playing from all sides of the park, the walking path is nice and shady about half the time, the path is great for bike and scooter riding, it’s fenced-in and set off the road, there are bathrooms - many, many reasons to love this park.”

Sally’s Dream and fireflies

Kristin Bograd of Goshen, N.Y., recommended Sally’s Dream at Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery, N.Y.: “There is enough shade. Playing options for all ages, and enough space to safely divide but watch both play areas at once. Playing options in both areas are not riddled with lots of metal ladders to climb, similar to the playground on Craigville Road across from the Veterans Memorial in Goshen. It is not close to a busy street, it is quiet and clean, and there are no dog walkers nearby.”

A reader from Matamoras, Pa., recommended Firefly Field, which said said “is a well cared-for park, with a splash pad, inclusive playground equipment for multiple age groups and a fence all the way around for safety.”

You don’t have to travel far to have fun. As Nancy Friedler of Warwick noted: “My backyard is where her grandkids love to play