YMCA to hold pocketbook BINGO Feb. 28

The South Orange Family YMCA at 45 Gilbert Street Extension in Monroe will be holding its annual Pocketbook BINGO fundraiser on Friday, February 28. The event will include raffles, door prizes and more, with proceeds benefitting the YMCA’s annual Strong Kids campaign.

For a cost of $45 per person, participants will receive eight BINGO cards (additional cards can be purchased for $5 per card) for a chance to win prizes. Coffee and tea will be available, but participants may also bring their own food and beverages to share with their tables. Tickets can be purchased online and at the Y. Doors open at 6 p.m. on February 28, with the fun running from 7 to 9:30 p.m. (Snow date: March 1.)

For more information, call the Y at 845-782-9622 or visit middletownymca.org/pocketbook-bingo.

Blood drive

Ahead of the BINGO fundraiser, the Y will also be holding a Blood drive on February 21 from 12 to 6 p.m. Donors can sign up for a slot through tinyurl.com/5n6wk5tt.