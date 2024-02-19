Who’s playing where: your guide to the local music scene

Whether you’re in the mood for jazz, rock, or something in between, Warwick is brimming with talent. So grab your friends and family, and enjoy a night out this week!

Saturday, February 24

Starting the weekend, the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick) will set the stage for the OMG Duo at 2 p.m., for an afternoon of delightful melodies. Shortly after, starting at 3 p.m., the Dave & John acoustic duo will take the stage at Glenmere Brewing Company (55 Maple Ave., Florida) performing their lively covers.

Southern rock lovers can catch the Blackstone Band at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) starting at 5 p.m. Meanwhile, jazz aficionados won’t want to miss the Art Lillard Jazz Duo’s performance at the Orange County Distillery’s Brown Barn Farms at 6 p.m. (286 Maple Ave., New Hampton), offering a serene setting for an evening of musical bliss.

The Pine Island Tap House (682 Route 1, Suite B, Pine Island) welcomes JP Conques at 6:30 p.m., for an intimate performance.

For those looking to dance the night away, head over to Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island) at 7 p.m. for a night of freestyle music with DJ Frankie Cutlass. Tickets are now available on the farm’s website.

The Last Whisky Bar, at 45 Woodlands Way in Warwick, invites patrons to enjoy the acoustic harmonies of Kobi & Al at 7 p.m., for a laid-back atmosphere to unwind. Or enjoy a theatrical experience as the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (1351 Kings Hwy, Sugar Loaf) presents “A Night On Broadway Encore!” at 8 p.m., featuring a talented cast performing beloved Broadway hits. Tickets can be purchased at sugarloafpacny.com .

For those seeking a more rock-centric vibe, Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) welcomes the No Promises Band at 8 p.m., while Barrel 28 (28 N Main Street, Florida) hosts Strings Attached at 8:30 p.m., for an electrifying performance of rock and pop favorites.

Closing out the evening, Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida) invites guests to join the E’lissa Jones Band at 9 p.m. for their debut performance to end the night on a high note.

Sunday, February 25

On Sunday, the music continues with DnA performing at Warwick Winery at 2 p.m., followed by The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly at Tin Barn Brewing, also at 2 p.m. Meanwhile, Bski will serenade audiences at Pennings Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick) with a unique blend of old-school crooner vibes and contemporary soul at 2 p.m.

Mattingly’s Tavern welcomes the Michael Holmes & Terry McHonough duo at 3 p.m., while Last Whisky Barn hosts their Wintertime Jazz Series with Joanne Weaver & Al Street. For those craving classic rock and blues, head over to D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt, NJ) at 4 p.m. for JP Conques’ performance.

Thursday, February 29

Thursday welcomes the legendary Wayne Newton to the Sugarloaf PAC at 8 p.m., promising an intimate evening of stories and songs from his celebrated career.

Friday, March 1

As the week draws to a close, Tin Barn Brewing welcomes Don Lewis at 6:30 p.m., while DnA returns to Pennings Farm Market at 7 p.m. with tunes from the ‘60s til today. Also at 7 p.m. at the Pine Island Tap House, a night of musical bingo fun awaits, while Last Whisky Bar promises a lively start to the weekend with Strings Attached.