West Point Band to perform ‘From the Mountains to the Prairies’

The West Point Band will continue its Music Under the Stars concert series with “From the Mountains to the Prairies” on Saturday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. at West Point’s Trophy Point Amphitheater. Embark on a musical journey inspired by nature’s beauty, featuring music from Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony as well as classics like “Shenandoah” and Alfred Reed’s “Hounds of Spring.”

This concert is free and open to all.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets through world-class music and to serve as ambassadors of the United States Military Academy and the Army to local, national, and international communities.

For West Point Band concert information, cancellations, and updates, visit westpointband.com, or follow the group on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X.