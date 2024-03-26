Tuxedo Park Library to host ‘A Taste of the World’ author Rowena Scherer

On Sunday, April 7, at 2:30 p.m., the Tuxedo Park Library will present a special author event featuring Rowena Scherer, founder and CEO of eat2explore, and author of the new cookbook “A Taste of the World: Celebrating Global Flavors.” Scherer will be in conversation with The New York Times reporter Katie Rosman about the process of writing her cookbook. Following the conversation, Scherer will treat in-person guests to a live cooking demonstration.

A Taste of the World is a globe-trotting tome of carefully curated recipes celebrating global cuisine and designed to be made by families with kids of all ages. Each recipe is a full meal and includes step-by-step instructions so parents can safely have their kids join in the fun while learning about other cultures through their traditional foods. It offers 64 kid-friendly recipes ranging from pork katsu from Japan and vegetable korma from India to lamb kebabs from Morocco and black bean enchiladas from Mexico.

Limited seating will be available at Tuxedo Park Library for this event, which will also be livestreamed on Zoom. Register to attend by calling the library at 845-351-2207, or by visiting tuxedoparklibrary.org/calendar. Livestream registrants will receive an email shortly before the discussion with information on how to attend. The livestream recording will be available on the library’s YouTube channel following the event. Hardcover copies of “A Taste of the World” are available for purchase at the Tuxedo Park Library for $25.