The Legacy Toy Train Show returns on Dec. 7 at the Senior Center, 16 County Route 105, Highland Mills from 12 - 4 p.m.

“Since this is our third year, I think we can officially call this Woodbury’s annual event,” Alex Prizgintas, president of the Woodbury Historical Society, said. “Each year, we showcase Lionel, Marx, and American Flyer Trains - some nearly 100 years old. These are legacy toy trains that were meant to be played with, maintained, and repaired for generations of enthusiasts.”

This year’s theme is “Toys That Pair and Play Well Together” and will feature Renwal brightly-colored plastic cars and Barclay/Manoil lead figures, adding a new dimension of scenery and creative play. Additional toys include Plasticville Buildings that help to create busy towns and cities. There are also American Flyer Trains with an Erector Set bridge, which makes sense since both Erector Sets and American Flyer Trains were produced by the same company: A.C. Gilbert.

As Dec. 7 is Pearl Harbor Day, the layout will showcase military trains, lead soldiers and the story of how toy manufacturers were enlisted into the war effort by retooling to produce Geiger counters, compasses, munition shells, and other military items.

The Woodbury Historical Society’s 2026 Calendar will be available for purchase during the show. Tickets are $3.00 per person and $5.00 for families. For more information, call (845) 928-6770 or email woodbury1889@optonline.net.