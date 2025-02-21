This week’s music lineup: jazz, rock, pop, blues, and more

Saturday, February 22

Kick off the afternoon with a St. David’s Day celebration at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island) starting at 1 p.m. Enjoy a feast of Welsh-inspired dishes, bagpipers, and gift vendors, all leading up to a performance by The Wankers. The Wankers are the ultimate Britpop experience, covering classics from Coldplay, Oasis, Radiohead, Blur, and more. Tickets are available on bluearrowfarm.com.

At 2 p.m., head to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick) for an afternoon set from Petey Hop.

At 3 p.m., Ed Alstrom and The Truth bring their high-energy blues to Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester). Known for his role as Yankee Stadium’s organist, Ed Alstrom leads a powerhouse trio featuring Robert Hill on guitar and Frank Pagano on drums. They’ll be performing tracks from Alstrom’s latest album, “Flee Though None Pursue,” which has been topping blues charts worldwide. A suggested donation of $20 is encouraged for this intimate performance.

At 6:30 p.m., the Hairy Styles Duo takes the stage at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake) for a night of funky acoustic jams that promise to keep the good vibes going.

Closing out the night, the Ken Flood Trio will bring their signature jam-infused rock and blues to Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) at 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

Start your Sunday in style with a Taylor Swift-themed brunch at Tin Barn Brewing with seatings at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a curated menu, a live DJ spinning Swift’s greatest hits, and the company of fellow Swifties. Tickets are available through TinBarn.com.

At 2 p.m., the Amato Family Band takes over Warwick Valley Winery, blending blues, folk, rock, and jam band energy into a dynamic afternoon set.

At the same time, Devin Daversa brings his acoustic stylings to Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick), setting the mood with his soulful sound.

Over at D’Boathaus Restaurant (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt), the Strings Attached Duo will serve up pop favorites at 3 p.m., while blues, folk, and rock musician Cassidy Rain takes the stage at Last Whisky Bar at the same time.

At 4 p.m., celebrate Black History Month with a special performance by the Blue Hearts Jazz Quartet at Kingston Chromatic Studios (71 Oneil St., Kingston).

Later in the evening, the Hudson Valley Jazz Quintet performs at Mulder Chapel at the Warwick Conference Center (62 Center Rd., Warwick) at 6:30 p.m. Featuring top-tier musicians like Eric Person on saxophone and Rave Tesar on piano, this performance is made possible by the Orange County Arts Council and The Hudson Valley Jazz Festival. A suggested donation of $20 is encouraged.

Wednesday, February 26

At 5:30 p.m., Danny C’s Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm brings a high-energy Studio 54 / disco night with Jungle Love, Hudson Valley Magazine’s 2024 pick for Best Party Band. Put on your best disco gear and get ready to groove!

For a fun twist on the night, Music Bingo kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse.

Thursday, February 27

Ken Flood hosts Open Mic Night at The Last Whisky Bar starting at 7 p.m., while Trail’s End Taphouse welcomes musicians, poets, and comedians for their own open mic at the same time.

Friday, February 28

Throw it back to the ‘80s with a Dance Party featuring DJ Rinpoche at Trail’s End Taphouse at 7 p.m. Expect non-stop hits from icons like Madonna, Prince, and Bon Jovi, plus prizes for the best ‘80s-themed outfit.

Over at Blue Arrow Farm, the night starts with Felix and the Cats at 6 p.m., followed by Floyd Pink at 7 p.m. This Pink Floyd tribute band delivers a “Floydian” experience, performing “Dark Side of the Moon” in full, alongside other classics. Tickets are available at bluearrowfarm.com.

At 7 p.m., the Strings Attached Duo returns for another round of favorites at Pennings Farm Market.Meanwhile, Paul Di Dio delivers an intimate acoustic set at Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m., setting the perfect tone for a laid-back evening.

Closing out the night, Vinyl Tap takes over Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida) at 8:30 p.m. with a set packed full of classic rock favorites.