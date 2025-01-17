Sweet sounds to satisfy your music fix

The days may be chilly, but the nights heat up thanks to a variety of live music performed by some of the best local bands around.

Saturday, January 18

Kick off your weekend with a full day of live music! At 2 p.m., The Classics bring their cover tunes to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick). At 3 p.m., enjoy Andre Turan’s performance at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick). In the evening, Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) features The Mighty Spectrum Band at 6 p.m., delivering electrifying rock hits. At the same time, the Missy Ping Duo offers a cozy performance at Trail’s End Taphouse (1197 NY-17A, Greenwood Lake).

At 8 p.m., the night heats up with several exciting shows. Garrett Gardner returns to The Last Whisky Bar, while The PreZence: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience takes the stage at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd., Chester). Produced by Sal Demeo, this dynamic tribute captures the energy and precision of Led Zeppelin with a full hour of iconic hits. Tickets are available at sugarloafpacny.com. Over at Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick), DJ Skyhook hosts a fun Karaoke Night, while Tangent rocks Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N. Main St., Florida) with a special birthday celebration for lead singer Michael Gailie at 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 19

Ease into Sunday starting at 2 p.m., Carnaby St. Duo revives British Invasion classics at Warwick Valley Winery. The music continues at 3 p.m. with Pauly Di Dio performing at The Last Whisky Bar, First Round taking the stage at Tin Barn Brewing, and Ayanna Martine sharing soulful songs at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt).

Wednesday, January 22

Catch Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island) starting at 6 p.m. This week’s feature is Vinyl Tap, bringing classic rock favorites to the barn. Seats fill quickly — reserve yours by calling 917-734-5642.

Thursday, January 23

Show off your skills at open mic night, starting at 7 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse.

Friday, January 24

Start your evening at 6 p.m. with On Tap Band delivering rock covers at Tin Barn Brewing, or Sean O’Flynn’s acoustic classics at Pennings Farm Market. At 7:30 p.m., the blues take center stage with The TeeVee Allstars Blues Invitational at Blue Arrow Farm. Featuring blues luminary Dave Keyes, this event offers a night of soulful music. Tickets can be purchased at bluearrowfarm.com.

At 8:30 p.m., wrap up your night with Hurley Mountain Highway Band at Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St., Florida). Known for their harmonious blend of influences, this Hudson Valley group delivers feel-good music perfect for a Friday night.