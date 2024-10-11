Spooky, cozy, and fun events happening this coming week

Looking for live music to fill your weekend or a fun way to soak in the fall vibes? From fall festivals to music at local orchards and wineries, the Hudson Valley is buzzing with performances and seasonal celebrations that offer something for every music lover and autumn enthusiast.

Saturday, October 12

The day begins at 10 a.m. at the Sugar Loaf Fall Festival, a beloved annual event offering two days of family-friendly fun, complete with artisan shopping, food trucks, and a variety of live music to complement the fall vibes.

At 11 a.m., head to the Lakeside Farmers Market in Greenwood Lake (7 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake) to hear Will Hinck, affectionately known as the “nerd on guitar,” perform acoustic renditions of hits from the ‘60s to today.

Starting at 2 p.m., there’s an array of choices: Evolution Duo will play classic rock and pop at Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane, Warwick), and over at Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery (114 Little York Rd., Warwick), the Black Dirt Bandits bring their high-energy stage presence and engaging country hits. Meanwhile, with his soulful blend of blues and rock ‘n’ roll, Dan Brother will be lighting up Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Rd., Warwick).

By 3 p.m., pop and rock fans can enjoy Strings Attached at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick), with a $5 cover, or free with your U-Pick apple reservations.

For a more bluesy vibe, check out Blues People at Meadow Blues (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester). This NY/NJ-based band features talented musicians like Kelton Cooper and Mike Griot, with their sound drawing comparisons to icons like Buddy Guy and Keb’ Mo’. Tickets for this show are $20 and can be purchased online.

As evening falls, rock lovers can catch The Openers at 6 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island) for a set of rock ‘n’ roll covers, or head to Trail’s End Taphouse at Greenwood Lake Garden Market (1197 NY-17A, Greenwood Lake) for the return of the Ryan Marks Band, also at 6 p.m.

For those seeking more classic rock, Some Guys & A Broad will be playing favorites at 7 p.m. at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick). And to top off the night, Black Cat Bone brings their Southern rock and blues sound back to Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida) from 9 p.m. until midnight, promising a high-energy finale to a music-filled day.

Sunday, October 13

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. as the Fall Festival continues in Sugar Loaf for another day of family fun. At 1 p.m., enjoy the smooth sounds of jazz with Heidi Clark and Friends — featuring Domenic Cicchetti, James Wormworth, and Lincoln Schleifer — at Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Ct., Greenwood Lake) for a delightful jazz brunch by the lake.

At 2 p.m., Clearview Vineyard & Winery hosts Rich Northup, the “Bard of the Hills,” as he plays a mix of classic rock and pop tunes. At Pennings Farm Cidery, Vera and the Force will rock the stage with their energetic set; entry is $5, but it’s free for apple pickers. For blues enthusiasts, the Blues Chamber will be delivering soulful, bluesy grooves at Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery.

If you’re in the mood for singer-songwriter vibes, John Irizarry will be returning to Applewood Winery at 2 p.m., offering a set of heartfelt originals and acoustic favorites. Meanwhile, Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) brings a country flare with Kickin’ Nash, who will energize the crowd with their modern country sound. And for bluegrass lovers, Moonshine Creek will be strumming up a storm at Trail’s End Taphouse with their foot-stomping bluegrass tunes starting at 2 p.m.

Monday, October 14

Starting at 12 p.m., T.J. Santiago will take the stage at Echo Fields (197 Pine Hill Rd., Westtown), offering a mix of classic rock, singer-songwriter hits, soul, blues, and country.

At 2 p.m., the music continues with the Alex Mazur Duo performing at Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery, and singer-songwriter Kyle Hancharick performing a solo set at Applewood Winery.

Wednesday, October 16

Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night and Concert Series continues at Blue Arrow Farm with a special tribute to “Beetlejuice!” Starting at 4 p.m., this fun-filled event combines a showcase of classic cars with a themed concert featuring the upbeat band After Party. Costumes are highly recommended, so channel your inner Beetlejuice or get creative for a night of music, fun, and spooky vibes!

Thursday, October 17

Enjoy your Thursday evening at Trail’s End Taphouse as the Missyping Duo returns for another lively performance at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 18

Starting at 5 p.m., DJ Kayla will be spinning hits at Blue Arrow Farm, setting the tone for another fun-filled Friday night. Then at 6:30 p.m., Dickie and Friends will perform at Trail’s End Taphouse, delivering a lively set of tunes.

At 7 p.m., Dylan Doyle returns to Cove Castle Restaurant with his signature blend of R&B, funk, and Americana, or visit Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) for a performance by the Rachel Leeya Duo, who will bring their soulful sound to the market stage.

Later in the evening, at 8 p.m., the four-piece acoustic band Sinus Rhythm will play classic and contemporary rock at The Last Whisky Bar.