Something for every music lover

This week’s live music lineup offers a mix of jazz, blues, and rock. In honor of Black History Month, the Blue Hearts Jazz Quartet will perform special tribute shows in Hurleyville and Goshen. Blues fans have plenty of options, from the TeeVee Allstars Blues Invitational at Blue Arrow Farm to standout performances at Meadow Blues Coffee. Whether you’re looking for a high-energy show or a laid-back evening, there’s something for everyone!

Saturday, February 15

The day kicks off at 2 p.m. with the E’lissa Jones Band at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick), offering a soulful mix of folk and rock. At 3 p.m., Brian Smith takes the stage at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick), while Jaxx Café delivers an electrifying set of original blues/rock at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester), featuring Blues Hall of Fame member Jack Bernice. Tickets for Jaxx Cafe’s performance are $20 and available at meadowbluescoffee.com.

At 4 p.m., ABBA Revisited brings the magic of the iconic Swedish pop group to Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd., Sugar Loaf), complete with dazzling costumes and harmonies. Tickets can be purchased at sugarloafpacny.com.

The evening continues with Kickin’ Nash serving up high-energy country at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) at 6 p.m., while the Blue Hearts Jazz Quartet celebrates Black History Month with a special jazz performance at Hurleyville Performing Arts Center (219 Main St., Hurleyville) at 6:30 p.m.

For those seeking a more laid-back vibe, Circadian Rhythm Duo will provide smooth, soulful tunes at Trail’s End Taphouse (1197 NY 17A, Greenwood Lake) at 6:30 p.m.

The night heats up at 8 p.m. with Black Radish Trio’s eclectic sounds at Last Whisky Bar and a second performance by ABBA Revisited at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. At 9 p.m., Bendy Effect brings their signature grooves to Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida), while Emo Night Karaoke takes over Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick). Tickets for Emo Night Karaoke are available at Eventbrite.

Sunday, February 16

At 2 p.m., Carnaby St. Duo brings classic rock and roll to Warwick Valley Winery, while Kobi & Al offer a blend of acoustic pop spanning the decades at Pennings Farm Market. The Blue Hearts Jazz Quartet continues their Black History Month tribute at 2:30 p.m. with a performance at Goshen Public Library (344 Main St., Goshen).

At 3 p.m., Peter “Skeeter” Scance delivers a set at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt), while Ethan Levy provides the soundtrack for The Last Whisky Bar’s Valentine’s Day Chocolate Tasting & Whisky Pairing. Also at 3 p.m., Action Park rocks out with classic hits at Tin Barn Brewing.

Wednesday, February 19

Wednesday kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with the Danny Cs Wednesday Night Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island), featuring Hudson Blue for a Tiki Beach Party with rock, dance, and party hits from Sinatra to Green Day.

At 6 p.m., Andy Stack takes the stage at Meadow Blues Coffee. Known for his work as Joyero and collaborations with Sylvan Esso, T. Rex, and Helado Negro, Stack’s performance will showcase his talent as a musician and composer.

At 7 p.m., karaoke night kicks off at D’Boathaus, for a fun way to cap off the evening.

Friday, February 21

Friday features the TeeVee Allstars Blues Invitational at Blue Arrow Farm with doors opening at 6 p.m. and music starting at 7:30. Hosted by Tony Vee and the Allstars, this event welcomes acclaimed blues luminaries, including rising star Vin Mott, known for his gritty Chicago and Delta-style blues. Tickets are available at bluearrowfarm.com.

At 6:30 p.m., Missy Ping Duo returns to Trail’s End Taphouse with their signature favorites. At 7 p.m., Vinyl Night at Last Whisky Bar invites guests to bring their favorite records to spin. Meanwhile, Smokin’ Buddy Steve sets the mood with acoustic vibes at Pennings Farm Market, and at 8:30 p.m., LaurieAnne & Midnight Slim bring their powerhouse sound to Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida), rounding out the night with a dynamic performance.