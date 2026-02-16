Safe Harbors to host ‘Puppet Slam’

Tickets are on sale for the Safe Harbors of the Hudson, the Newburgh-based arts and housing nonprofit, Uncanny Valley Puppet Slam taking place on March 28 at Safe Harbors’ Lobby at the Ritz.

Described as “a puppetry cabaret for grown-ups,” the puppet slam will feature a lineup of returning audience favorites and new performers. The show will be hosted by veteran puppeteer Liz Joyce, founder and artistic director of Goat on a Boat Puppet Theatre in Sag Harbor, N.Y. Joyce will be joined by local Hudson Valley performers Cabot Parsons, Brad Shur, William PK Carter and Opal Elwell, alongside performers from NYC and beyond, including Chris Palmieri, Carole D’Agostino, and Scott Hitz.

Taking inspiration from the worlds of vaudeville and cabaret, and from experimental theater, art, music, and dance, puppet slams are curated short-form puppetry acts for adult audiences that can be humorous, dark, thought-provoking, or all of the above.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at https://shorturl.at/B6wzl.