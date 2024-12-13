Rock, swing, jazz and more playing near you

Bands and performers will be offering up a variety of musical tastes this week, from a tribute to the Brian Setzer Orchestra and Stray Cats to some festive piano-centric classics. See who’s playing at your favorite local venues this week!

Saturday, December 14

The day kicks off at 11 a.m. with “The Nutcracker,” produced by M’Lanie Hunter Dance, at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd., Sugar Loaf), with another performance at 5 p.m. At 2 p.m., take your pick from several options: Nick Morizzo delivers a mix of classic rock, country, and pop at Clearview Vineyard (35 Clearview Lane, Warwick); the Warwick Valley High School Orchestra performs a special holiday set at the Sugar Loaf Methodist Church Rectory (1387 Kings Hwy., Sugar Loaf); and the Alex Mazur Duo plays at the Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery (114 Little York Rd., Warwick). Meanwhile, Gayle Donnelly spreads festive cheer with holiday classics at an ugly sweater event at Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Rd., Warwick), running from 2 to 5 p.m.

At 3 p.m., the Jennie Colabatistto Duo showcases strong vocals at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick), while Backbone — featuring Mike and Joe Menza, soulful vocalist Rae Simone, and a powerhouse rhythm section — delivers electrifying blues and rock at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester). At 4 p.m., enjoy soulful vibes from the Brian Collazo Duo at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick).

Evening highlights include Some Guys and a Broad rocking classic favorites at 6 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy. Bypass, Chester) and the NY Retro Rockers playing danceable hits from the 50s to today at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave., New Hampton). End the night with the Tonebenders and their ultimate tribute set spanning jazz, R&B, pop, and country at 8:30 p.m. at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida).

Sunday, December 15

At 2 p.m., enjoy The Key of Tangent: A Winter’s Afternoon of Piano, Voice & Guitar at Clearview Vineyard, featuring Terry McDonough and Michael Gailie performing heartfelt holiday tunes. Also at 2 p.m., the Amato Family Band brings a mix of blues, acoustic, folk, rock, and jam-filled energy to Warwick Valley Winery, while Identity Crisis offers a lively set of cover tunes at Tin Barn Brewing. For a more relaxed vibe, head to Trails End Taphouse (1197 NY-17A, Greenwood Lake) for the Ken Flood Duo. At 3 p.m., Rob Gorny rounds out the afternoon with acoustic tunes at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt).

Wednesday, December 18

Mark your calendar for a festive evening as Danny C’s Winter Concert Series continues at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island). Starting at 4:30 p.m., the 2nd Annual Rock This Town Christmas Spectacular features Danny C hosting their full orchestra in a high-energy tribute to the Brian Setzer Orchestra and Stray Cats. This rockabilly, swing, and holiday-inspired performance is sure to dazzle. Tickets are $20 per person; reserve yours by texting or calling 973-809-3649.

Thursday, December 19

Join the fun at 7 p.m. with Christmas Karaoke with Philly B at Tin Barn Brewing. Belt out your favorite festive tunes in a lively holiday atmosphere!

Friday, December 20

At 6 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing hosts an Ugly Sweater Party with Hurley Mountain Highway, delivering acoustic-electric feel-good tunes. At 7 p.m., catch Pauly Di Dio at Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick), showcasing his passionate vocals and unique guitar-picking style. The evening continues at 8 p.m. with the Twelve Twenty-Four Band headlining the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. This high-energy holiday rock orchestra blends classic and original holiday music. Finally, wrap up your night with County One playing classic rock hits at 8:30 p.m. at Barrel 28.