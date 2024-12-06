Rock December with some live tunes

Our local music hot spots have a variety of musical selections to keep you entertained, from traditional holiday classics to tried and true rock tributes.

Saturday, December 7

The day begins at 12 p.m. with “The Nutcracker” at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd, Sugar Loaf), produced by the Warwick Center for the Performing Arts. This enchanting show features vibrant characters, stunning costumes, and majestic scenery. A second performance takes place at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at sugarloafpacny.com.

At 1 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) kicks off their Country Christmas Day with Nashville recording artist William King, delivering country hits from 1 to 4 p.m. Jeremy Langdale plays classic rock and pop favorites at 2 p.m. at Clearview Vineyard (35 Clearview Lane, Warwick). Meanwhile, Peter Annello, a singer-songwriter and guitarist, performs at 3 p.m. at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick), and Petey Hop blends blues, country, and rock into his 3 p.m. set at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave, Chester).

Evening performances begin at 6 p.m. with Dave & John Acoustic at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave., New Hampton). Tin Barn Brewing continues their festivities with Country Fresh from 6 to 9 p.m. At 7 p.m., Kobi & Al offer acoustic folk and rock classics at Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick).

At 8 p.m., Owls and Lions bring indie folk-rock, reminiscent of The Lumineers and Mumford & Sons, to The Last Whisky Bar. Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island) hosts “Kissmas” with Psycho Circus NYC, a high-energy KISS tribute band. Tickets for this show can be purchased at bluearrowfarm.com. The night concludes at 9 p.m. with Barrelhouse Blues Band performing blues rock at Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida).

Sunday, December 8

At 2 p.m., The Hip Replacements deliver a mix of classic rock, country, pop, and R&B at Clearview Vineyard. Alyssa Goldstein offers soulful acoustic tunes at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick), while Hudson Valley cover band Follow Suit performs at Tin Barn Brewing. For a dose of holiday magic, “The Nutcracker” returns to the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center at 2 p.m.

Simultaneously, Worm Farm performs at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, blending their signature sound into the afternoon. At 3 p.m., Strings Attached plays a variety of pop and rock covers at The Last Whisky Bar, Tim Blohm delivers an eclectic set at Pine Island Tap House (682 County Rte 1 Suite B, Pine Island), and JP Conques entertains at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt).

Wednesday, December 11

Festivities kick off at 4:30 p.m. with the 2nd Annual Griswold Christmas Party at Blue Arrow Farm. Come dressed as your favorite character for a chance to win prizes while enjoying live music from Naughty Humphrey, who delivers a lively mix of rock hits.

At 6 p.m., Andy Stack performs at Meadow Blues Coffee. Known for his work as Joyero and collaborations with artists like Sylvan Esso and Lambchop, Stack’s set blends indie and experimental sounds.

Thursday, December 12

Thursday brings an opportunity for local talent to shine at open mic night, starting at 7 p.m. at Trails End Taphouse (1197 Rte. 17A, Greenwood Lake).

Friday, December 13

At 6 p.m., Shoot the Moon kicks off the evening at Tin Barn Brewing. At 6:30 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm hosts “Elton and Billy Rock the Bells,” a seven-piece tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel, featuring solo performances, duets, and a grand finale. Felix and the Cats open the show. Tickets are available at bluearrowfarm.com.

At Mattingly’s Tavern, the music starts at 7 p.m. with Earthquake Logic headlining a night that also includes Funch and MaMa Doom, celebrating Evil Jim’s birthday. John Reddan, an American roots rock musician, performs as a duo at 7 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market.

The night concludes with a Family Christmas Carol Song-Along hosted by Greenwood Lake Theatre at Trails End Taphouse, starting at 7:30 p.m. This community event invites attendees to sing along and celebrate the season together.