Rare historic materials on display

For the first time since the founding of Tuxedo Park in the Gilded Age year of 1886, a curated collection of rare drawings, maps, and images — many never before seen by the public — will be on display.

“1886 and the Founding of Tuxedo Park” - presented by the Tuxedo Historical Society in collaboration with Tuxedo Park Associates - offers a unique window into the early design and development of this iconic American enclave.

Explore the inspired vision of founder Pierre Lorillard IV, whose fascination with Mayan architecture and love of natural beauty helped shape the community’s distinctive aesthetic. Witness how the bucolic local topography guided renowned architect Bruce Price in the design of the original cottages and public buildings that defined both town and village.

Also featured are original site plans by landscape architect and civil engineer Ernest Bowditch, as well as intricate maps and surveys that document the concept and scope of the project. These historic records pay tribute to the Italian and Slovak immigrant craftsmen whose remarkable skill and dedication brought the vision to life with astonishing speed—workers who, in that same year, were symbolically welcomed to the United States by the dedication of the Statue of Liberty.

The exhibition is on view every Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Tuxedo Historical Society, 241 Route 17 in Tuxedo. For more information, call (845) 351-2926.