Pulitzer winning family saga, “August: Osage County,” coming in May to the Playhouse

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players will present Tracey Lett’s Pulitzer prize winning family saga, “August: Osage County,” for three weekends in May. Performances are scheduled for May 6, 7, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, at 7 p.m; May 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. All performances are at The Playhouse at Museum Village, 1010 Route 17M, in Monroe, N.Y. Admission is $25 and includes dessert at intermission of apple pie, ice cream, iced tea, and coffee. Reservations are required and seating is limited. Tickets may be obtained from www.AtThePlayhouse.org. For more information, call the Box Office at (845) 294-9465. Directed by David Mosey. Suggested for mature audiences – contains adult language.

“AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY” is a fiercely funny and bitingly sad turbo-charged tragicomedy about an Oklahoma clan in a state of near-apocalyptic meltdown. This American dysfunctional family drama comes roaring into the twenty-first century with eyes blazing, nostrils flaring and fangs bared, laced with corrosive humor so darkly delicious and ghastly that you’re squirming in your seat even as you’re doubled-over laughing.

Packed with unforgettable characters and dozens of quotable lines, AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY is a tensely satisfying drama, interspersed with remarkable evocations on the cruelties and (occasional) kindnesses of family life.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (valid card + ID) is required for entry. Audience will be required to wear a facemask that completely covers the nose and mouth. Rules are subject to change based on government regulations.

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players, Inc. is an incorporated, non-profit organization that has been performing in the mid-Hudson since 1978.