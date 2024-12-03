Prizgintas to hold holiday cello performance

Comprised of seasonal, Christmas, and Hanukkah selections, there is a little bit of something for everyone in Alex Prizgintas’s holiday concert on his electric cello. With jazz, rock, klezmer, and traditional styles, this program offers a wide palette for the discerning listener, including the “Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “The First Noel,” “Ma’oz Tzur,” and “Hava Nagila.” This festive event will take place at the Monroe Free Library on Saturday, December 14 at 1 p.m.

Prizgintas also provides narrations revealing some of the historical back stories of his selections. Prizgintas said, “Most often, cellists play concerts. I’m a little different in that I try to give a show.”

Prizgintas recently graduated summa cum laude with an undergraduate degree from Marist College in regional history; he currently attends the same college as a graduate student in public administration. “I tend to have two audiences; those who know me as a cellist and those who know me through my lectures on topics of regional history. My bifurcated interests certainly keep me busy developing new stories to share about our Hudson River Valley as well as expanding my concert programs that strive to keep audiences engaged, enlightened and hopefully entertained.”

To learn more and see video samples of his music and lectures, visit alexprizgintas.com.