Prizgintas brings back the Borscht Belt through artifacts

Alex Prizgintas debuted his “Borscht Belt Artifacts: Relics of the Catskill Resort Age” to tell the stories of the Catskill Resort Age through surviving pieces of material culture.

He’s bringing it to the Woodbury Public Library on Thursday, June 8th at 1:00 PM at 16 County Route 105, Highland Mills.

“The history of the Borscht Belt spans wide themes, particularly how it transformed from its Jewish roots into a melting pot for so many cultures when it came to cuisine, entertainment, music, and so many other aspects of American history” he said. “What is even more tragic is how this history has vanished so quickly, which is why I have dedicated myself to collecting relics from the old hotels, resorts, and bungalow colonies.” Since Prizgintas began collecting items from the Borscht Belt 10 years ago, awareness for this crucial aspect of our local past has rapidly expanded with the opening of the Borscht Belt Museum in Ellenville, the ongoing Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project, and a number of both films and

“Seeing this history finally receiving the recognition it deserves is incredibly rewarding, and I am honored to be a part of this new chapter for the memories of the Borscht Belt.,” he said.

Prizgintas is an advisory board member of the new Borscht Belt Museum of Ellenville. Though he did not live during the age of the grand hotels and bungalow colonies he is nonetheless fascinated by what artifacts remain. “Beyond their revolutionary architecture and nexus of cultures, I was always drawn to how the Borscht Belt intersected with many of my other historical interests—principally railroads,” said Prizgintas. “With thousands of items from each of an estimated 926 hotels and bungalow colonies, this program covers a broad history of the Borscht Belt extending back to the earliest records of summer agricultural colonies in the late 1830s. From here, I showcase five unique items from my personal collection that all have a special place amidst the hearts and hands that shaped this region of New York.” As a staple of all these lectures, this event will feature displays of historical artifacts allowing the audience to visibly and tangibly view the region’s past.