Pre-Valentine’s Day cello performance at the library

Celebrate Love during the month of February with a program dedicated to songs of love. From the soft jazz of Nat King Cole’s “L-O-V-E” to the sweet tenor tone of “A Night in Berkeley Square” and, of course, the rock n’ roll adventure “Sunshine of Your Love,” discover pop, rock, Broadway and classical tunes that all share the theme of love. This unique sound, provided by Alex Prizgintas and his amplified cello, will be part of the Woodbury Public Library on Thursday, February 13 at 6 p.m. (reserve your seat on the library’s website). The performance will take place at the Rushmore branch at 16 County Road 105, Highland Mills.

Classically trained, Prizgintas employs non-classical tools like distortion, delay, and the iconic “wah-wah” guitar pedals symbolic of 1960s rock bands — all in conjunction with a looping station. Accompanied with a narration that reveal some of the back stories of baroque, jazz, folk, and rock classics, Prizgintas immerses his audience in a journey through musical history.

In addition to his cello work, Prizgintas holds degrees in both regional history and public administration from Marist College, and serves as president of the Woodbury Historical Society and town historian of Woodbury.

“I tend to have two audiences; those who know me as a cellist and those who know me through my lectures on topics of regional history. My bifurcated interests certainly keep me busy developing new stories to share about our Hudson River Valley as well as expanding my concert programs that strive to keep audiences engaged, enlightened and hopefully entertained.” To learn more and see other video samples of his music and lectures, visit alexprizgintas.com.