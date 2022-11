St. Elizabeth’s Chapel Annual Poinsettia and Wreath Sale will take place Dec. 1 and 2, from 12 noon until 5 p.m., Sat. Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Directions: To get to 38 Chapel Turn Rd., Tuxedo, take the ramp off of Rt. 17 onto Sterling Mine Rd. in Sloatsburg, go 2.5 miles and take a right onto Eagle Valley Rd. across from the entrance to St. Mary’s Villa. The chapel is 1/4 mile on the left.