Orange County to host free showing of “Top Gun: Maverick” for veterans on May 31

Goshen, N.Y. – Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus and Veterans Service Agency Director Christian Farrell will host a free showing for veterans of the new, highly-acclaimed movie “Top Gun: Maverick” at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, at Flagship Premium Cinemas in Monroe, at 34 Millpond Parkway.

The County coordinated the event with Flagship Premium Cinemas, ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc., Town of Monroe Supervisor Tony Cardone and the Monroe Town Board.

“We look forward to hosting this event, which provides Orange County veterans with an opportunity to come together, enjoy a great movie and share some of their experiences,” Neuhaus said. “I want to thank everyone who is collaborating to organize this wonderful event.”

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the 1986 hit “Top Gun.” The film stars Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. Cruise and Kilmer reprise their roles from the first film.

Veterans can reserve a spot to view Top Gun: Maverick on May 31 for themselves and a guest by contacting Farrell at 291-2470 or cfarrell@orangecountygov.com.

###