OC Historical Society announces Eric Sloane program at May meeting

The Orange County Historical Society will hold its semi-annual meeting on May 4 at the society headquarters, at 21 Clove Furnace Drive, Arden, at 10:30 a.m. During the meeting the group will also present a program on local artist Eric Sloane.

Sloane was a prolific artist and author of the early American way of life. For 14 years in a row he appeared at Eric Sloane Day held in Sugar Loaf, which celebrated Sloane’s dedication to sketching rural life and the early tools used by our pioneer craftsmen.

He also created illustrations of early barns, old homes, and everyday implements. At the meeting, the Society’s own John Pennings, a Walden resident and trustee of the Eric Sloane Musuem in Kent, Connecticut, will discuss Sloane. Pennings will narrate details of Sloane’s life and paintings during this free presentation that is open to the public.