New programs at Goshen library

Just before June, the Goshen Public Library announces a list of interesting programs for the public.

The first is Kirtan at the Library on May 29 at 6 p.m. This is a form of singing, call and response meditation with connections to the practice of mantra. Angela Hassan will lead us in Kirtan, where she will lead participants through this Bhakti yoga practice and get us singing mantras to focus the mind and open the heart.

Tuesdays in June at 1 p.m. the Mahjong Free Play series begins. Unlike the library’s previous weekend mahjong games, this is just the library providing a space for players with some experience. There are have two mahjong sets that can be used for eight people to play at one time, but participamts can bring their own sets to have more games going. There won’t be any instruction provided: this is for people who know how to play and are just looking for a place to meet up with other mahjong players. Registration is required.

The third and final entry in our spring concert series MusicForHumanity.org presents Music Connects Us: Peter Sando will be on Sunday, June 8 at 2 p,m. and is sponsored by Key Bank. Peter Sando, from Ringwood, NJ, has been writing and singing since the late 60s and has an incredible collection of original songs. He also has a great voice.

The library has started showing afternoon movies on two Fridays every month. Next month’s films will be shown on June 13 and June 20 at 1 1 p.m. Licensing restrictions prevent us from mentioning the titles of movies in a press release, but check our online calendar or stop in at the library, to see what’s planned. The theme for June is Antiquarian Amour, a treat for lovers of historical romances.

The latest in the Cornerstone Theatre’s Staged Reading series: The Murder Room will be on Saturday, June 14, at 2 p.m. This spoof of crime thrillers written by Jack Sharkey is sure to be a hit. Space is limited so sign up soon as space is limited.

Flower fans should check out the pollinator garden lately which is growing rapidly.

Follow the website goshenpubliclibrary.org, for the next incarnation. The newly redesigned site will make it easier to find upcoming programs, find electronic resources, and keep up with library news.