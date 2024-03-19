Music to make you groove

Spring into Warwick’s live music scene this week with a packed lineup for all music tastes to enjoy!

Saturday, March 23

Kicking off the musical journey at 2 p.m., the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick) will provide the perfect backdrop for Alex Mazur’s enchanting performance. Meanwhile, at 2 p.m. at Apple Dave’s Orchard (82 4 Corners Rd., Warwick), Gayle Donnelly will serenade audiences with her captivating R&B singer-songwriter tunes.

At Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester), Floyd Pink returns at 5 p.m., with a spectacular light show alongside their mesmerizing performance.

Joseph Marra will take the stage at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave, New Hampton), treating attendees to an evening of soulful melodies starting at 6 p.m.

The Pine Island Tap House (682 County Rd 1 Suite B, Pine Island) will set the mood with the dynamic duo of Michael Holmes and Terry McDonough at 6:30 p.m., followed by Good Time Charlie’s performance at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) at 7 p.m.

Uncle Shoehorn will ignite the stage at Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) at 8 p.m., infusing the night with the infectious groove of New Orleans funk.

Over at Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida) at 8:30 p.m., Sue John & The Blind will captivate the audience, while The Maniacs promise an electrifying evening of classic rock favorites at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida).

Sunday, March 24

At 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick), Ethan Levy will take over with his acoustic tunes. The Warwick Winery will host the Downstate Duo, at 2 p.m., with a captivating blend of pop piano-vocal melodies straight from the heart of the Hudson Valley.

At 2 p.m. at the Pine Island Tap House, Jeremy Langdale will take the stage with his rendition of classic R&B, funk, soul, and blues. Over at Tin Barn Brewing, the full band of Strings Attached will take over, ready to enthrall audiences with their dynamic performance starting at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Last Whisky Bar invites you to join another afternoon of their jazz series, featuring the Jeff Ciampi Duo, while Stereo Mikes returns to Mattingly’s Tavern for more rock tunes.

At 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt, NJ), Mike & Krissie will unleash their rock-pop hits lakeside.

Wednesday, March 27

On Wednesday, visit Blue Arrow Farm for an exhilarating 80s dance party hosted by Danny C. Wear your best 80s attire and prepare to groove to the iconic beats of the era with a performance by Georgia 5.

Thursday, March 28

Nikki Briar takes the stage at D’Boathaus at 6 p.m. with her signature blend of southern rock tunes, while Nerd on Guitar returns to Mattingly’s Tavern at 7 p.m., treating patrons to an acoustic journey through hits spanning decades — from the 60s to the present day.

Friday, March 29

Start your night at 6 p.m., as Double S Smokehouse (49 Oakland Ave, Warwick) welcomes Dave Myers to serenade guests with his captivating performance. Meanwhile, Ken Flood will visit Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms with his soulful melodies.

At 6:30 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing becomes the backdrop for Pauly DiDio’s performance, featuring his unique guitar-picking style.

At 7 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, the Black Cat Bone Duo will rock the stage with their southern rock tunes, Michael Holmes and Terry McDonough will serenade patrons at the Last Whisky Bar, and The Pine Island Tap House invites you to their musical bingo.

For a night of high-energy entertainment and authentic glam rock vibes, Blue Arrow Farm presents Get Poison’d, for the ultimate tribute to the legendary band Poison starting at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at bluearrowfarm.com.

Orange Hall Gallery (24 Grandview Ave, Middletown) hosts a special Women’s History Month Concert, featuring talented musicians Laura Andrea Leguia on sax, Megumi Kinoshita on piano, Linda E. Brown on bass, and Kim Peralta on drums — a celebration of female musical prowess not to be missed.

For those craving a trip down memory lane, the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (1351 Kings Hwy, Sugar Loaf) presents Creedence Revived: The World’s Premier CCR Tribute Band at 8 p.m. With a track record of sold-out shows and a reputation for delivering an authentic CCR experience, Creedence Revived will transport audiences back to the golden era of classic rock. Tickets can be purchased at sugarloaftix.com.

At Barrel 28 at 8:30 p.m., The Tonebenders take the stage, offering a diverse repertoire ranging from Frank Sinatra to funk and disco, for a night of dance-floor delights.