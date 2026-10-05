Music for the Week: Rock out with Sinus Rhythm, Marshall’s Law Band and more

Saturday, Oct. 10

Starting at 2 p.m., Sinus Rhythm delivers their blend of classic rock and pop to Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane.

At the same time, Dan Brother performs a solo set at Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road, while country fans can head to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road, to hear Hillbilly Parade.

Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, hosts The Possums for an afternoon of cover favorites at 3 p.m., with a $5 cover charge.

La Piazza Wine & Martini Bar and Lounge, 24 Railroad Ave., presents Tangent Unplugged for a special set featuring Michael Gailie on guitar and vocals and Jim Iannucci on guitar, starting at 7 p.m.

Close out the night at 9 p.m. at the Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M, with Cruise Control.

Sunday, Oct. 11

At 2 p.m., The Hip Replacements play country, classic rock and pop favorites at Clearview Vineyard, Arborline brings folk to Applewood Winery, and the Petey Hop Band rocks out at Warwick Valley Winery.

Later, at 3 p.m., Pennings Farm Cidery invites the Marshall’s Law Band to its stage for an afternoon of southern rock, with a $5 cover charge.

Monday, Oct. 12

Monday afternoon features Jeremy Langdale at Applewood Winery for a 2 p.m. set, while Rod MacDonald & Friends perform at Warwick Valley Winery at the same time.

Friday, Oct. 16

All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Road, welcomes Anthony Esposito for a solo set at 5 p.m.

Sean O’Flynn offers his acoustic stylings at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., at 6 p.m.

Later, at 7 p.m., The Addams Family Musical takes the stage at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road. Tickets can be purchased on the website.